Coronavirus: RAFO flight returns from China laden with medical supplies

An aircraft belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has landed safely back in the Sultanate after returning from Shenzhen, China to retrieve a surplus of medical equipment and supplies to boost reserves in the country in aid of Oman’s fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

A video clip shared online today [Monday, March 30] by the Ministry of Defense, shows the RAFO flight docking on the tarmac in Muscat. The emergency import cargo flight came within the scope of the Supreme Committee to tackle COVID-19’s directives and as part of the continued support of the Sultan’s Armed Forces to the cause.

The RAFO has confirmed that its flight crew members took all necessary precautions during the journey to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

(Also read: Government debunks rumours of Oman buying faulty testing kits from China.)

وفقا للإجراءات التي اتخذتها السلطنة وماتقدمه #قوات_السلطان_المسلحة من إسناد لكافة القطاعات جنبا إلى جنب ومع باقي المؤسسات الأخرى عادت إلى البلاد طائرة النقل لـ #سلاح_الجو_السلطاني_العُماني قادمةً من مدينة ( شينزين ) الصينية محملة بالمواد والأجهزة الطبية. pic.twitter.com/w5z2qYs9TB — التوجيه المعنوي (@MG_MOD_OMAN) March 29, 2020





