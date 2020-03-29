Coronavirus: Public Prosecution to enact legal action against spread of rumours

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, March 29], Oman’s Public Prosecution has said it will pursue legal action against those spreading rumours about COVID-19 or who do not follow the instructions of the Sultanate’s new Infectious Diseases Control Law.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

According to the Public Prosecution, members of the public who do not comply with the regulations of the law, or who take part in impeding procedures aimed at limiting the spread of disease will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law — which includes a one-year jail-term, a fine of OMR 10,000, or both.

In a previous statement issued on Friday, March 27 by the Public Prosecution, the legal body reiterated that will be taking legal actions against those on social media who are spreading rumours and openly violating the law.

It also called upon the public to report any rumours or wrong information they see being circulated on social media in an effort to curb the spread of inaccurate or false news — even if they believe the news or information might be right.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman enters community transmission stage of COVID-19, says top MOH official.)

يود الادعاء العام التأكيد بأنه ماضٍ في اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال التجاوزات التي رُصِدت – وتُرصد- في مواقع ووسائل التواصل، كما يدعو الجميع للإبلاغِ عن التجاوزات لأي تدابير مُقرَّرة لمُكافحة مرض فيروس كورونا المُستجِد، وتجنُّب نشرها أو إعادة إرسالها، وإن اعتقد صحتها. — الادعاء العام (@oman_pp) March 27, 2020

Share this