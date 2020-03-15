Coronavirus: Public health workers failing to adhere to personal hygiene standards to face fines

In an effort to halt the further spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Muscat Municipality has announced that it will be levying fines on those public health workers who are caught flouting personal hygiene practices such as regular, thorough hand-washing, reports Al Wisal FM.

Those found in violation will now have to pay a OMR 20, the Municipality clarified in a statement, saying: “According to the law, Muscat Municipality affirms the necessity for workers in activities related to public health to adhere to personal hygiene and attention to work sites, in order to avoid violating rules and to prevent the causes of the spread of COVID-19.”

Source: Al Wisal

(Also read: #BREAKING: Oman Government issues 6 decisions to combat spread of Coronavirus.)

Share this