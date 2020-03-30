Coronavirus: Primary Health Care centres play key role in Oman’s fight against COVID-19

For coronavirus patients in Oman, their journey of care begins with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) local Primary Health Care (PHC) centres — whose role in combating the COVID-19 outbreak places them square on the front lines of battle as a patient’s first point of contact and first line of defense.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports:

PHC institutions are the first treatment line in the Sultanate and the key for all for all levels of health care (secondary and tertiary), along with linking society with its health service providers. The Ministry has committed to put primary health care as a top priority to reach the goal of health for all, as stipulated in the World Health Organization (WHO) Constitution.

Throughout Oman’s various governorates, the Ministry’s PHC institutions provide many preventive, treatment, and rehabilitative services, as PHC unites both the client and service providers, indicates Dr. Badria Mohsen al-Rashidi, Director of Health Care Services Support at the MOH.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry has taken several precautionary measures that include working in border outlets and airports to assess arrivals in the Sultanate, identify groups that need home or institutional quarantine, and transfer those critical cases to intensive care in hospitals, Dr. al-Rashidi added.

Additional measures being taken also include informing PHC institutions about people who need home or institutional quarantine, and following-up with them by phone to check on their health condition or request their attendance if necessary.

Oman’s PHC institutions are categorizing cases with symptoms of fever and cold, or those with similar symptoms of COVID-19, and performing the necessary examinations for suspected cases. Accordingly PHC will determine whether positive results should be under home quarantine, or hospitalized if necessary.

Currently, health services in all PHC institutions have been limited to cover only emergency cases, colds, and expanded immunization of children. As for patients with chronic diseases, Dr. al-Rashidi explained that phone numbers are set to be requested by pharmacy personnel for advance preparation of patients’ monthly medications without the need of waiting for the doctor’s visit.

On the significance of social distancing, Dr. al Rashidi called on all PHC institutions in the Sultanate to apply this principle in order to reduce the number of clients, and urged all employees to commit to infection control measures and help spread health awareness about COVID-19.

