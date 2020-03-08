Coronavirus patient in Oman skips quarantine, attends prayers in mosque

A patient in Oman who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) reportedly skipped his quarantine and visited a public congregation, as per a report published by Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal.

In an interview with the team, Dr. Amal Saif Al Maani, head of the Directorate General of Disease Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health (MOH) said (translated from Arabic): “It was noted that one of the patients with Coronavirus had skipped his quarantine from home and visited a mosque for prayers where a congregation was present.

She added: “The absence of symptoms of the Coronavirus does not mean that the person is completely safe from the illness.

“Strict measures must be taken during the quarantine period, and they must take care not to spread the virus to others.”

Citizens and expats must note that a six month jail sentence and a fine of RO100 will be levied on those who flout the quarantine measures set by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of communicable diseases.

