Coronavirus: PACP removes two more brands of hand sanitizer from the Omani market

Oman’s Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has issued a circular today [Wednesday, March 25], banning two additional hand sanitizer brands from retail in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

WinCare and Thrill brands of hand sanitizing products, manufactured in the UAE, have been found not to comply with the standards of approval for consumer use by the PACP and will be removed from sale in retail outlets across Oman.

