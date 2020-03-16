Coronavirus: PACA denies rumours of airport closure in Oman

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Oman has refuted rumours of the closure of the Muscat International Airport.

Earlier, rumours of the Sultanate shutting down the airport amid concerns over the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) had spread on social media.

A statement issued by the ministry read: “There is no truth in what is being circulated regarding the closure of the the Muscat International Airport or any of the Sultanate’s airports.

“All of the nation’s airports are operating normally.”

🔴 لاصحة لما يتم تداوله بشأن إغلاق مطار مسقط الدولي أو أي من مطارات السلطنة، مع التنويه باستمرار رحلات المسافرين المحولين والشحن الجوي. — الهيئة العامة للطّيران المدني (@PACAOMAN) March 16, 2020

