Coronavirus: Oman’s Shura Council urges private sector not to deduct employees’ salaries

Oman’s Majlis A’Shura Council has requested that private sector companies in the Sultanate refrain from deducting the salaries of their employees as a means of offsetting the economic impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak. This includes possible deductions due to reduced working hours or suspension of duties resulting from the pandemic.
In a statement issued online today [Sunday, March 29], the Shura Council stressed that, in light of the current challenging situation facing companies across Oman, the salaries of private sector employees should not be compromised.
According to Oman Observer: “The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) said that it is monitoring cases of violations of workers’ rights in the private sector by some companies under the pretext of measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, and some of these violations include termination of service, deduction of wages, and forced unpaid leave.”
Instead, the Shura Council has urged that the private sector work in collaboration with the government to address measures of dealing with the crisis’ economic impact.
Following up on these directives, Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) also issued a statement today [Sunday, March 29] to confirm that it had taken steps in reaching out to private sector companies, in support of the Shura Council’s decision, and have confirmed that those companies have withdrawn their intent to deduct or reduce the salaries of their employees.
Source: Oman Observer