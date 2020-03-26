Coronavirus: Oman’s fight against COVID-19 receives surge of donations worth millions from public, private sector

After Oman’s Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak in the Sultanate announced on Tuesday, March 24 that it would be allocating a dedicated bank account for donations under the auspices of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the community answered.

From the private sector, Bank Muscat has since announced today [Thursday, March 26] that it will be contributing OMR 1 million towards the cause — namely to fund necessary medical equipment and supplies — in a statement posted on their Twitter account.

Oman’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has also stepped in to pledge OMR 2 million, reports Oman News Agency (ONA) today [Thursday, March 26] stating:

The Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has approved a sum of RO 2 million as a contribution in the Social Responsibility Fund (SRF) of OCCI and the Private Sector to leverage government efforts to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and activate the private sector’s positive role in enhancing community service amid the current exceptional conditions.



The SRF seeks to foster private sector partnership with the government to stem the spread of the virus. The OCCI intends to maintain the SRF’s role beyond these critical conditions and make it a constant source of social support.



In its meeting, the OCCI Board also slated another sum of RO 1 million to enhance the Job Security Fund established recently under the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.



In the meantime, OCCI affiliate bodies have been exempted from paying outstanding renewal fees of the previous years, as these have been substituted by a one-year payment of outstanding balance towards the membership’s renewal of the year 2020. This comes in implementation of incentives approved by the economic team of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Here’s how you can contribute to the fight against Coronavirus in Oman.)

Share this