Coronavirus: Omani Embassy in UK urges citizens to speed up return procedures before March 29

The Embassy of Oman in London has put out a call to all Omani citizens currently in the UK to hasten the completion of procedures to return to the Sultanate before Sunday, March 29, 2020, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued by the embassy, it has advised that, in the event that citizens are unable to meet the scheduled date, if there are difficulties, or if they would like to remain in Britain until the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, they should register their names with the Sultanate’s Embassy in London so that the embassy can provide help for them.

The embassy clarified that it will provide travel tickets for students to complete the procedures for returning to the Sultanate before March 29, on flights departing from Manchester Airport, and from London Heathrow Airport on March 27 and 28. Those citizens wishing to travel on these flights should contact the embassy so that they embassy can coordinate with Oman Air to secure their journey back home.

(Source: ONA)

