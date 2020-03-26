Coronavirus: Oman to import medical equipment from China

Muscat: As Oman continues its fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), it will be importing medical equipment and materials from China.

The framework for this has already begun taking shape as the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) flew one of their flights, carrying specialised Omani medical cadre from the Ministry of Health, to China to bring back all the necessary equipment, yesterday [March 25].

This comes as a means to meet current demands for medical supplies required to combat the pandemic.

A statement by RAFO stated: “In our continuous efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, and as a part of the support operations by the Sultan’s Armed Forces, one of our planes left for the People’s Republic of China to import various medical materials and equipment.”

جهود وطنية متواصلة لمكافحة جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد ( #كوفيد١٩ ) ، و في إطار عمليات الإسناد التي تقدمها قوات السلطان المسلحة توجهت إحدى طائرات #سلاح_الجو_السلطاني_العُماني إلى جمهورية الصين الشعبية لاستيراد مواد وأجهزة طبية متنوعة. pic.twitter.com/hAZWonIFJb — التوجيه المعنوي (@MG_MOD_OMAN) March 25, 2020

Source: MOD

