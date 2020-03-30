Coronavirus: Oman to arrange repatriation of citizens stranded in India

As the Sultanate continues its concerted campaign to bring its nationals abroad home, the Omani Embassy in New Delhi has issued a notice to citizens currently stranded in India of its intent to begin evacuation flights at the earliest, though exact dates have yet to be announced.

In a statement issued online today [Monday, March 30], the Embassy has stated that: “Under the guidance of the government, the Sultanate will soon operate flights to evacuate Omani nationals stranded in India. The Embassy and the Consulate are working with the Indian authorities to obtain final permits.”

Omani citizens who are currently in India may contact the Omani Embassy in New Delhi or the Omani General Consulate in Mumbai for further information at the contact details below.

On Friday [March 27], the Indian government announced that it would be extending a ban on all international commercial flights until April 14, 2020.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Repatriated Omani students express gratitude to His Majesty.)

بتوجيهات من الحكومة الرشيدة ستقوم السلطنه قريبا بتسيير بعض الرحلات لاجلاء الرعايا العمانيين العالقين في الهند والسفاره والقنصليه تعمل مع السلطات الهنديه من أجل استخراج التصاريح النهائية والله ولي التوفيق. — سفارة سلطنة عمان- نيودلهي (@OmanEmbassy_Ind) March 30, 2020

ندعو المواطنين العمانيين المتواجدين في جمهورية الهند ضرورة التواصل مع السفارة في نيودلهي او القنصلية في مومباي

على الأرقام التاليه

نيودلهي

٠٠٩١٧٤٢٨٦٤٥٠٥١

٠٠٩١٩٣١٩٩٦١٧٧٧

مومباي

٠٠٩١٨٨٧٩٨٨٧٩٢٨

وذلك لتسجيل بياناتهم وبالإمكان ايضاإرسالها عن طريق تطبيق الواتس اب على الأرقام المذكوره — سفارة سلطنة عمان- نيودلهي (@OmanEmbassy_Ind) March 24, 2020

Share this