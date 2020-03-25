Coronavirus: Oman records 99 cases of COVID-19

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 15 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement made today [Wednesday, March 25], the MOH said that seven of the latest cases are linked to contact with infected patients, seven linked to travel to the United Kingdom, the USA and Spain, while one case is under epidemiological investigation.

This brings the total number of registered cases of COVID-19 to 99.

The Ministry also said that number of people who recovered from the virus in Oman is 17.

