Coronavirus: Oman prepares for economic impact of COVID-19

As Oman readies itself to face the full brunt of the economic impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the working team from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry tasked with addressing such aspects held a meeting today [Tuesday, March 17] to discuss precautionary economic measures approved by the Supreme Committee entrusted with tackling COVID-19.

The meeting was chaired by Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan al-Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as the team examined economic implications of the pandemic, the need to take steps to provide basic commodities, and follow-up on the execution of procedures governing the entry of foodstuffs via different border checkpoints, in cooperation with private sector establishments.

Al-Dheeb reaffirmed the availability of abundant quantities of supplies and foodstuffs in shopping outlets across all governorates of the Sultanate. He also stated that the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre will be readied and allocated as an alternative storage area in case some companies wish to keep their stocks of staple foods beyond the capacity of their respective stores.

He explained that cargo handling via sea and air ports is ongoing and that the Sultanate’s import outlets are capable of receiving all types of foodstuffs and consumer goods.

He spoke about ongoing coordination with Oman Aviation Group and Oman International Logistics Group (Asyad) to render all cargo-related services via sea or air ports in all governorates of the Sultanate, in addition to land border checkpoints which include supply lines to Musandam Governorate.

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection is playing an active role in monitoring prices in the local market and penalizing all offenders ambushed in price-hike raids, said al-Dheeb.

Meanwhile, Mubarak bin Mohammed al-Dohani, Director-General of Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that the Ministry has taken the decision to prolong the convening of AGMs of closed joint stock companies whose fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, until June 30, 2020. At the same time, it has suspended the reception of applications for licenses to organize exhibitions, conferences, or seminars until June 2020.

Al-Dohani added that the situation is under assessment, pending instructions of the Supreme Covid-19 Committee.

