Coronavirus: Oman enters community transmission stage of COVID-19, says top MOH official

Muscat: Oman has entered a stage of community transmission of Coronavirus and the number of cases are expected to rise, said His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bin Saif al Hosani, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health.

In an interview with Oman TV, the official stated that the only way to stop the transmission of the virus is to practice social distancing.

He also added: “In some countries institutional quarantine has had bad results, and has shown more cases of transmission. Home quarantine has shown positive results mentally as the patient will receive better support from his or her family.”

🔴 سعادة د. محمد بن سيف الحوسني وكيل وزارة الصحة: دخلنا مرحلة النقل المجتمعي لـ #فيروس_كورونا ونتوقع زيادة الحالات خلال الفترة المقبلة#مركز_الأخبار — مركز الأخبار (@omantvnews) March 26, 2020

Source: Oman TV

