Coronavirus: Oman Development Bank to reschedule loans, secure SMEs

Starting today [Tuesday, March 31], Oman Development Bank (ODB) has begun receiving applications for the rescheduling of loans sanctioned to projects via its branches across the Sultanate, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

In an announcement made yesterday [Monday, March 30], the ODB reaffirmed that it would positively consider all applications, including ones for loans re-paid through monthly transfers.

The ODB also stressed it would offer operational loans to all categories of projects — particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-projects whose operations are hit by the current coronavirus pandemic, to enable Oman’s small businesses to survive and realize their objectives.

Source: ONA

