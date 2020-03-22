Coronavirus: Oman Air temporarily suspends commercial flights to Pakistan and Nepal

The Sultanate’s national carrier, Oman Air, has announced that it will be temporarily suspending operations to Pakistan and Nepal as the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

In statements issued on its social media channels on Saturday, March 21, Oman Air said that as of today [Sunday, March 22] it would be temporarily suspending all flights to the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, effective until April 4, 2020 due to new travel restrictions in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It additionally stated that as of Monday, March 23, it will also be temporarily suspending all service to Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu, effective until March 31, 2020.

The airline has instructed passengers with bookings to contact their customer service Call Centre or contact the Oman Air office in their respective home country for support.

