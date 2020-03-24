Coronavirus: Oman Air suspends all flight operations to Dubai and Nairobi

Oman Air has announced the temporary suspension of all flight operations to Dubai, UAE, and Nairobi, Kenya, in line with the latest travel restrictions mitigated by the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 23 on their social media, the national carrier announced that as of Wednesday, March 25 it would be ceasing operations between Muscat and Nairobi, Kenya until March 31.

In a second statement issued that same day, it further announced that as of Thursday, March 26 it would also be halting flight operations to Dubai until April 8.

Passengers with current bookings are encouraged to contact Oman Air’s Call Centre or reach out to the Oman Air booking office in their home country for customer service support.

