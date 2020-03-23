Coronavirus: Oman Air announces temporary suspension of operations to Istanbul

As global aviation industries continue to adapt to an ever-shifting travel landscape amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Oman Air announced today the temporary suspension of service to Istanbul, Turkey.

Since last week, Oman’s national carrier has announced it would be scaling back temporarily on operations to Pakistan, Nepal, and India to keep up with new travel restrictions that are being rolled out globally.

In a statement issued today [Monday, March 23], Oman Air said that service to the Turkish hub would be suspended from Wednesday, March 25 until Tuesday, March 31.

Passengers with existing bookings are instructed to contact Oman Air’s Call Centre or the nearest Oman Air booking office in their home country.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman Air temporarily suspends commercial flights to Pakistan and Nepal.)

Share this