Coronavirus: NYC calls upon Oman’s youth to volunteer towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Oman’s National Youth Commission (NYC) has issued a call-to-action to youth across the nation to volunteer in support of efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a Tweet posted on their official platform today [Thursday, March 26], the NYC invited Oman’s young volunteers to participate in Relief and Shelter Sector efforts.

Areas of duty where volunteers are needed include:

1.Receiving Omani students returning from abroad at Muscat International Airport, recording their data on a prepared form, and ensuring they reach the area of quarantine — either in their homes or via institutional quarantine.

2. To liaise in the finding of accommodation for people who have been ordered to go into institutional quarantine in hotels designated for sanitary isolation under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, and following up on provisions for their requirements during the isolation period.

3.To keep the Ministry of Health team updated on the health conditions of each volunteer’s students. Each volunteer will be in charge of assisting 1 per cent of the overall total of returning students.

4.Any additional tasks assigned during the period in which the Relief and Shelter Sector is activated.

5.The duration period for volunteer requirements will be for as long as the Relief and Shelter Sector remains activated.

According to the NYC, those wishing to act as volunteers can do so by registering online before 10:00 p.m. this evening [Thursday, March 26]. Volunteer participation is open to all citizens and residents of Oman between the ages of 20 to 45, who are in good health and free from any chronic disease.

لشباب عُمان!

ونظرًا للإقبال على التسجيل في استمارة التطوع في استمارة الإغاثة والإيواء، قمنا باستحداث رابط جديد للتسجيل هنا:https://t.co/E7fll2TCxj#عمان_تواجه_كورونا

✨🦠💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/WLZb2FlH5w — اللجنة الوطنيّة للشباب NYC (@Nyc_Oman) March 26, 2020

