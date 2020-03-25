Coronavirus: Number of passengers allowed in taxis reduced to 2, advises Ministry

25 Mar 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Transport has announced new directives to further reduce the number of passengers allowed in taxis as preventative measures to control the further spread of COVID-19 continue to tighten.



In a statement announced last night, [Tuesday, March 24], the Ministry said that in an effort to safeguard drivers and passengers, the number of permissible occupants in the vehicle would be reduced from three passengers to two, not including the driver.

The new regulations are in effect until further notice and those who fail to comply will be subject to legal action, as per the Ministry.

