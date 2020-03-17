Coronavirus: No dining in at cafes, restaurants in Oman

17 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:



Restaurants, cafes, and eateries – including those in hotels – will not be allowed to serve food in their premises in a bid to reduce the risk of local transmission of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, the ruling will not affect takeaways.

Source: Oman TV

