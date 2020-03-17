Coronavirus: No dining in at cafes, restaurants in Oman

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:

Restaurants, cafes, and eateries – including those in hotels – will not be allowed to serve food in their premises in a bid to reduce the risk of local transmission of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, the ruling will not affect takeaways.

🔴 #عاجل | اللجنة العليا للتعامل مع #كوفيد_19: منع تقديم الطعام في المطاعم والمقاهي بما فيها تلك الموجودة في الفنادق، ويستثنى من ذلك الطلبات الخارجية. — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) March 17, 2020

Source: Oman TV

