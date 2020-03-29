Coronavirus: New measures announced to ensure steady supplies of medications remain available in Oman

Oman’s Directorate General (DG) of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control under the Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a statement today [Sunday, March 29], outlining essential directives it will undertake to ensure that critical access to, and continuous supplies of, medicines and medical necessities remain available to the public during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The statement outlined that the DG would move ahead with the following measures:

— To ensure that there are enough medications in stores across Oman, the DG have allocated a team to monitor stocks of supplies, in cooperation with the private sector.

— To follow up with local suppliers and request that suppliers keep enough stores on-hand to meet the current load of consumption, as all new shipments received must be sufficient for the next 6 months.

— All suppliers are asked to inform the DG at once in the event of any shortages.

— To facilitate proper measures to ensure the continued availability of hand sanitizers and face-masks at all pharmacies and hypermarkets at reasonable prices, with products that meet regional industry standards for approval.

— To ensure close cooperation between the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) and the MOH in the monitoring of prices for medications and medical supplies in pharmacies and commercial stores in an effort to combat price-gouging.

— To take action for punishment against violators of the above regulations in referral with the relevant authorities.

— To establish a 24-hour hotline during the current period via the DG’s call centre to field concerns and enquiries received by the public.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality carries out 4,254 inspections of commercial centres in Muttrah.)

تدابير عاجلة من المديرية العامة للصيدلة والرقابة الدوائية لضمان استمرارية توفر الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية بالسوق المحلي.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/Se5LuaARtm — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 29, 2020

Share this