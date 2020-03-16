Coronavirus: Mwasalat suspends bus service to Dubai in wake of COVID-19

Wilayat Shinas will now be the final stop on what was previously its Muscat-Dubai route, as Mwasalat announces the suspension of all bus service to the UAE hub.

In a statement issued today [Monday, March 16] on its social media platforms, Mwasalat Oman outlined a series of preventative measures it’s taking to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and ensure passenger safety on its public transport vehicles.

In addition to suspending its service to Dubai until further notice, the public transport operator outlined the following safety measures it’s ramping up to ensure the adequate sterilization and hygiene of its vehicles, along with passenger safety:

Buses will be fully sterilized daily, along with seats, handrails and other fixtures before and after each journey.

Hand sanitizers will be readily available for passengers on every vehicle.

Passengers will henceforth be banned from standing to avoid overcrowding.

Passengers’ temperatures will be checked before boarding the vehicle.

The same procedures will also apply to Mwasalat’s ferry services.

(Also read: #BREAKING: Royal Hospital to suspend routine treatment services for non-urgent cases.)

Share this