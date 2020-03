In an attempt to slow down the potential spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman, Muscat Municipality has announced the closure of the Muttrah Fish, Fruit and Vegetable Market until further notice.

In a statement issued today [Wednesday, March 25], the Municipality addressed the decision as a precautionary measure, made in coordination with the concerned authorities.

As a precaution against Covid-19 and in coordination with the concerned authorities, #Muscat_Municipality closes Mutrah Souk of Vegetables, Fruits & Fish. pic.twitter.com/e3iZAItVic — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) March 25, 2020

