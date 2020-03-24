Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality temporarily suspends use of parking meters

In a effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Muscat Municipality has announced that it will be temporarily suspending the use of its parking meter devices across the city until further notice.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

In statement released online on Monday, March 23, the Municipality stated the move comes as a precautionary measure applicable to those parking areas subject to fees. The statement also clarified that the public can reserve parking spaces by booking through SMS or via the Muscat Municipality app.

As a precaution to curb potential spread of #Covid19, #Muscat_Municipality suspends parking meters in locations subject to fees. https://t.co/rnAHoaYWjK — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) March 23, 2020





