Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality fines three shops in Seeb for violating COVID-19 closures

Three commercial establishments in the Seeb area have been found in violation of the Supreme Committee’s decision to close all shops and commercial centres in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Since the directive came into effect on Wednesday, March 18, Muscat Municipality has been conducting inspections to enforce the new regulations. Today, [Friday, March 20] a barbershop in Seeb was fined OMR 300 and ordered to shut down for failing to adhere to the instructions and “for not stopping their commercial activity in current conditions.”
On Thursday, March 19, Municipality officials also inspected 98 women’s gyms, hair-dressing salons, and beauty shops in the Seeb area and found two outlets to be in violation of Supreme Committee directives. The establishments were also issued a fine of OMR 300 and were ordered to close immediately.
