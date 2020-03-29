Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality carries out 4,254 inspections of commercial centres in Muttrah

Muscat Municipality continues its follow-up procedures on shops and commercial establishments to ensure compliance with directives for closure set forth by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19, with the inspection of 4,254 outlets in Muttrah.

In a statement announced online today [Sunday, March 29], the Municipality said it found 7 violations, closed 8 shops, and issued 16 reports based on its findings.

Of the commercial activities inspected by Municipality officials, 1,952 were restaurants and cafés, 909 were food stores, 403 were laundries, 920 were salons and barber-shops, 26 were shisha cafés, 30 were gyms and fitness outlets, and 14 consisted of other commercial services.

