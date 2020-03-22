Coronavirus: Municipality shuts down barber shop and coffee shop for violating COVID-19 closures

22 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat Municipality has shut down a coffee shop and barber shop that were openly flouting the Coronavirus closure rules issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with for dealing with the pandemic.



The cases were reported in Seeb.

Earlier last week, the Supreme Committee issued a ruling stating that all barber shops, health centers, and gyms would remain closed.

Restaurants in the country were also asked to honour takeaways and delivery orders. 

Source: Muscat Municipality

