Coronavirus: More museums and cultural sites across Oman announce temporary closures

As a domino effect of temporary closures of museums, public parks, and cultural sites continues across Oman in an attempt to minimize further public risk against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Oman News Agency (ONA) has announced the addition of several new sites to the growing list.

Starting from today [Tuesday, March 17], the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum has closed its gates to visitors until further notice. According to ONA: “The move comes in line with efforts undertaken by the Sultanate, and similar actions initiated by some institutions and facilities to help limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and safeguard public health.”

The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum. Source: ONA

In further news, ONA reports the additional temporary closures of all Land of Frankincense sites included in the World Heritage List including the Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Land of Frankincense Museum, Samhram Archaeological Park, and Wabar Archaeological Park from today [Tuesday, March 17].

The Salut Archaeological Park in Bahla will also remain closed to visitors the Office of Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs has further announced.

According to ONA: “The move comes to maintain the safety of all, given the current conditions related to the Coronavirus and based on the recommendations of the Supreme Committee entrusted with studying scopes for a mechanism to handle developments resulting from Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Source: ONA

