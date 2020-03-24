Coronavirus: MOH warns against use of Air Doctor , says product not scientifically-proven

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a notice today [Tuesday, March 24] regarding a product called ‘Air Doctor’ currently being sold in the market here in Oman.

The statement, which was posted on the MOH’s official Twitter account, stated that, according to the General Directorate of Pharmacy and Drug Control, the Air Doctor product is sold in the form of a clip-on packet with a sachet that claims to protect against viruses and bacteria in the air by absorbing them.

The Ministry has stated that these product claims are not scientifically-proven, that Air Doctor is not approved by the Ministry, and has warned against its usage as a means of protection against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

(Also read: Coronavirus: MOH calls for ban of two brands of hand sanitizer in Oman.)

#تنويه



تنوه المديرية العامة للصيدلة والرقابة الدوائية #بوزارة_الصحة إلى أنه لوحظ تداول منتج تحت إسم " Air Doctor" على شكل بطاقة يحمل إدعاءات طبية غير مثبته علمياً من حيث الوقاية من البكتيريا والفيروسات المنقولة عبر الهواء،#عمان_تواجه_كورونا #كوفيد_19 #خليك_بالبيت pic.twitter.com/nMrd4zRviv — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 24, 2020

