Coronavirus: MOH calls for ban of two brands of hand sanitizer in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that it will be pulling two brands of hand sanitizer from shelves in Oman after a manufacturer recall due to overly-high percentages of methanol in both products.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The first brand that has undergone a recall is First Hand Sanitizing Gel manufactured by Rayat Al Bayan Factory for Medical Sterilizers and Disinfectants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The second recalled brand is Shield Hand Sanitizing Gel, manufactured by Bon Pharmaceutical Industries, also in Saudi Arabia.

The MOH advises the public to refrain from purchasing these two products as they are no longer registered as approved by the Ministry.

تابع ..



ويعود القرار نظراً لسحب المنتجين في بلد المنشأ ، ولاحتواء المنتجين على نسبة عالية من الميثانول .



وتنصح #وزارة_الصحة المواطنين والمقيمين بالتوقف عن شراء واستخدام هذين المنتجين ، علماً بأنهما غير مسجلين بالوزارة . pic.twitter.com/Oc1Oerlwag — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 21, 2020

أصدرت المديرية العامة للصيدلة والرقابة الدوائية بوزارة الصحة قرارا بوقف وسحب منتجين اثنين من الأسواق وهما:



1- منتج Shield Hand Sanitizing Gel الذي انتجته شركة بون للصناعات الدوائية بالمملكة العربية السعودية.



يتبع>> pic.twitter.com/KYt0Tiq94v — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 21, 2020

