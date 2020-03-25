Coronavirus: MOH and Omantel launch second COVID-19 call centre, finance 24,000 laboratory supplies

Oman’s Ministry of Health has struck a strategic partnership with the Sultanate’s national telecoms provider, Omantel, to support efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak in the Sultanate.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reports in a statement announced on Tuesday, March 24, that Omantel, in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MOH), has initiated procedures to finance the purchase of more than 24,000 laboratory materials for the COVID-19 test that will be used for sample collection.

Providing such tools will enable the Ministry of Health to improve and accelerate test results.

Furthermore, Omantel in partnership with the Infoline Company and in cooperation with the MOH Department of Public Relations and Communication, provides for the Ministry an additional 24-hour Call Center in order to reply to a large number of calls and queries on COVID-19.

The Center, which began to operate on Friday, March 20, 2020, will relieve the current pressure on the main Contact Center, so that more citizens and residents can call and inquire.

The two Call Centers will answer all queries related to the virus, reassuring the public, and raising their awareness. The two Centers are a focal point between the callers and concerned authorities of the Ministry to receive their suggestions and complaints at 2444-1999 and -1212.

The centre’s Chatbot feature, which works through artificial intelligence and is managed by Omantel, will be provided to respond to public inquiries in a better and faster way. This feature is integrated with the answering machine feature, where the system is fed with common and future questions via an artificial intelligence technique.

