Coronavirus: MoCI to manufacture Omani-made equipment, tools for health sector

To address the urgent needs of Oman’s healthcare sector in the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has partnered with the Sultanate’s business development and innovation sector to produce a number of locally-made equipment and tools for use in the country’s hospitals and clinics.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the MoCI is working in cooperation with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the Oman Technology Fund (OTF), and local SMEs who specialize in the field of 3-D printing technology.

Photo credit: ONA

As per ONA, the MoCI has also coordinated with one of the Sultanate’s plastic production plants to produce plastic materials for protective clothing, in accordance to the specifications by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to begin local production of these materials upon approval by the MOH and the Directorate General for Specifications and Metrology at the MoCI.

The Ministry has stated that it welcomes all initiatives related to industries that could serve the health sector in particular, or any other sector in the current circumstances.

Source: ONA

