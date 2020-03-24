Coronavirus: MOCI issues guidelines to essential service retailers to limit crowding in shops

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued guidelines on overcrowding and sterilization to those retailers offering essential services, and who are permitted to remain open as per Supreme Committee directives.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 23, the MOCI urged retailers to adhere to the following steps in order to curb or limit the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus among store customers:

1.Organizing the entry of shoppers in smaller groups so as to avoid a large volume of people in the store at once.

2.Leaving a space of two metres between customers at the cash counter line-ups.

3.Ensuring that all shopping cart handrails and other “high-touch common areas” are regularly sanitized and disinfected, and that customers in the store have access to sanitizers.

The statement also advised customers to avoid shopping in family groups and also during peak periods between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Finally, the Ministry urges consumers to shop online or avail delivery services where possible, and purchase only those goods deemed necessary.

