Coronavirus: MOCI issues COVID-19 safety guidelines for industrial workers

31 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s industrial and factory workers must now abide by new precautionary guidelines for safety issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online yesterday [Monday, March 30] the MOCI outlined the following main directives:

In industrial establishments or workshops, administrative and accounting staff will be requested to work remotely.

Vacant offices will be repurposed into prayer rooms and break areas for labourers to take rest.

Workers are not allowed to leave the establishment except for cases of medical emergency, until such a time as COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect.

The names and phone numbers of all labourers and truck drivers traveling to and from the industrial areas will be registered.

All truck drivers entering an industrial area or free-zone are not to exit their vehicle and must comply with safety measures including wearing face masks and gloves.

All personnel dedicated for loading and unloading procedures must wear protective equipment.

Teams should be formed on production lines, taking into account the appropriate number required, and should be clearly identifiable using colours or symbols.

Protective plastic barriers should be erected between teams so as to avoid unnecessary inter-mingling among team members.

Team work is to be done via alternating shifts, with teams who are relieved of their duties going directly to break and rest area rooms assigned within the factory.

Workers must be provided with all relevant sanitary and protective equipment, including gloves, sterilizers, face masks and other disinfectants.

Tools and workspaces should be fully sterilized by the exiting team during shift changes, before a new team comes on to use them.

Those who are not involved in key operations should not enter the factories.

All necessary medical requirements and nutritional needs of workers must be provided inside the factory.

Factories who have been excluded from this decision must retain a list of names of workers and their vehicles who have been allowed to enter the industrial area or free-zone, for the purposes of granting them special permits.

Each free-zone and industrial area must prepare a list of names of those staff authorized to work in each factory/facility and ensure that those staff staying on to run the factory are determined in an effective manner, with contact numbers of staff provided.

Names and contact details of those authorized staff will be emailed to the company’s management team, and approved by the crisis management team in each industrial area or free-zone.

All industrial areas and free-zones will remain closed to outsiders, with security staff checking the permits of anyone who enters.

Unauthorized personnel will be prohibited from entering the industrial complex or free-zone, with all guided tours canceled at this time.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman’s Shura Council urges private sector not to deduct employees’ salaries.)

