Coronavirus: Ministry of Transport to increase facility of movement to and from Musandam

Greater ease of movement between Musandam — Oman’s most isolated governorate — and the rest of the Sultanate is set to increase starting today [Wednesday, March 18] after Oman’s Ministry of Transport announced a framework for augmented transport services, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

The Ministry decided in a statement today to operate additional trips/flights to and from the Governorate of Musandam by the National Ferries Company and Oman Air, out of a keenness to facilitate the movement of people through various means of transport, given the exceptional circumstances of the repercussions of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The schedule is as follows:

First: Trips by the National Ferries Company

– A daily two-way trip from Shinas to Khasab will start from Wednesday, March 18.

The Shinas-Diba-Lima Trips schedule is being revised with the relevant authorities to provide the required trips in a manner consistent with the need and movement of passengers.

Second: Flights by Oman Air

Oman Air’s current Embraer aircraft has been replaced by a larger Boeing 737 aircraft to accommodate more passengers and air freight, and will operate a daily flight from Muscat to Khasab and vice versa.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Coronavirus: Shops in malls, souks to be shut in Oman; hypermarkets, pharmacies to remain open.)

Share this