Coronavirus: Ministry of Transport announces temporary ban on tourist vessels

Oman’s Ministry of Transport announced today [Tuesday, March 24] that, effective immediately, that it would be implementing a ban on the operation of tourist boats and watercraft to align with precautionary measures put forth by the Supreme Committee to tackle the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman.

In a statement on social media, the Ministry said that move comes “in the interest and safety of tour boat operators and tourists.” It also stated that the suspension of tour boat excursions is until further notice and those found violating the regulations will be “subject to legal accountability.”

ضمن الإجراءات الاحترازية المتخذة للحد من إنتشار فيروس كورونا كوفيد 19، و حرصاً على سلامة مشغلي ومستخدمي القوارب السياحية والنزهة على سواحل السلطنة ، فقد تقرر إيقاف فوري لتشغيل #القوارب السياحية والنزهة حتى إشعاراً آخر ، وعلى من يخالف هذا القرار سيعرض للمساءلة القانونية. pic.twitter.com/Y6lK3nCv5O — وزارة النقل – سلطنة عمان (@Transportgovom) March 24, 2020

