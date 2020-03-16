Coronavirus: Ministry of Tourism issues notice to hotels to suspend all social events from Tuesday

16 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Effective from Tuesday, March 17, hotels across Oman are being called on by the Ministry of Tourism to cancel or postpone any social events scheduled to take place on their premises.



In a statement issued on their official Twitter account, the Ministry of Tourism said that: “All hotel establishments with different classifications such as hotels, resorts, camps, and hotel apartments, must stop all social gatherings such as weddings, celebrations, and other events in their halls and interior and exterior spaces as of ‪Tuesday, March 17 2020‬.”

The Ministry has also clarified that these measures are temporary and were implemented in line with global procedures.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Friday prayers suspended; no entry for non-Omanis to Oman.)

