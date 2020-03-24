Coronavirus: Ministry of Manpower urges private sector to adhere to quarantine procedures for workers

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) has issued a statement today [Tuesday, March 24], urging that private sector companies in the Sultanate adhere to domestic quarantine procedures for their employees. The move comes as a measure to counteract the further spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
In the statement announced on social media, the MoM said that it “stresses the necessity for workers in private sector institutions to adhere strictly to domestic quarantine procedures and for business owners not to summon them to work during the period of home quarantine.”
The MoM further called on private sector employees to do their part in following instructions and preventative measures issued by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.
(Also read: Coronavirus: MOCI issues guidelines to essential service retailers to limit crowding in shops.)