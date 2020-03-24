Coronavirus: Ministry of Manpower urges private sector to adhere to quarantine procedures for workers

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) has issued a statement today [Tuesday, March 24], urging that private sector companies in the Sultanate adhere to domestic quarantine procedures for their employees. The move comes as a measure to counteract the further spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In the statement announced on social media, the MoM said that it “stresses the necessity for workers in private sector institutions to adhere strictly to domestic quarantine procedures and for business owners not to summon them to work during the period of home quarantine.”

الوزارة تؤكد على ضرورة إلتزام العاملين بمؤسسات وشركات القطاع الخاص والتقيد التام بإجراءات الحجر الصحي المنزلي وعلى أصحاب الاعمال عدم استدعائهم للعمل خلال فترة الحجر الصحي المنزلي.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا #ابقى_بأمان_من_أجل_عمان @OmanVSCovid19 pic.twitter.com/yTNzwZ3F9Y — وزارة القوى العاملة – عُمان (@manpowergov) March 24, 2020

The MoM further called on private sector employees to do their part in following instructions and preventative measures issued by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.

(Also read: Coronavirus: MOCI issues guidelines to essential service retailers to limit crowding in shops.)

ندعو العاملين بالقطاع الخاص بضرورة إتباع التعليمات الوقائية الصادرة عن وزارة الصحة @OmaniMOH للحماية من فايروس #كرونا



We request all workers in the private sector to follow the preventive instructions issued by @OmaniMOH to protect against #Corona virus pic.twitter.com/js0CqYsm0h — وزارة القوى العاملة – عُمان (@manpowergov) March 2, 2020

Share this