Coronavirus: Ministry of Manpower instructs private sector to ensure expat employees stay home after work

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) is calling upon private sector companies, employers, and institutions to direct their expat workforce to stay at home after their working hours to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
In a statement issued on Saturday, March 21, the MoM instructed the private sector to ensure expat employees “stay at home or at places of residence after work, and during weekends and holidays,” and to “avoid crowds and labour gatherings,” and to cancel visits to “non-essential places.”
The statement also outlined that those found in violation of these directives would face legal procedures against them.
