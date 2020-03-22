Coronavirus: Ministry of Manpower instructs private sector to ensure expat employees stay home after work

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) is calling upon private sector companies, employers, and institutions to direct their expat workforce to stay at home after their working hours to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 21, the MoM instructed the private sector to ensure expat employees “stay at home or at places of residence after work, and during weekends and holidays,” and to “avoid crowds and labour gatherings,” and to cancel visits to “non-essential places.”

The statement also outlined that those found in violation of these directives would face legal procedures against them.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality fines three shops in Seeb for violating COVID-19 closures.)

The Ministry of Manpower urges employers, private sector companies & institutions to guide their expatriate workers to stay at homes or place of residence after work and during weekends or holidays and to avoid non-essential outdoor gatherings pic.twitter.com/xYp0zIDW6l — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 22, 2020

Share this