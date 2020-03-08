Coronavirus: Ministry of Health calls for temporary suspension of conferences and events

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a statement with the recommendation that all international conferences and events scheduled to be held in the Sultanate be suspended until further notice in an effort to reduce the chance of any new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus entering the Sultanate.

The statement, which was Tweeted by the MOH on Saturday, March 7, comes after discussions during a meeting with its technical committee who are monitoring developments in COVID-19’s ‘global and local epidemiological situation.’

Currently there are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oman and over 2,300 people under quarantine as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus. Many of those under quarantine are citizens and residents returning back to the Sultanate from COVID-19-stricken countries. Two patients diagnosed with the virus have been reported by the MOH has having recovered.

