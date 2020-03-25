Coronavirus: Medical Response, Public Health Sector activated, holds first logistics meeting

Mobilized as part of the latest directives by the Supreme Committee to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in Oman, the Medical Response, Public Health Sector team has been activated and held its first planning and logistics meeting last evening [Tuesday, March 24] in light of the pandemic.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s Emergency Management Center and reviewed the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate, along with the sectoral response in dealing with the various scenarios that may occur reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

During the meeting, the sector’s members agreed that the Sector would take escalatory steps in tackling the pandemic, along with increasing the absorptive capacity of health facilities in the Sultanate and exert all efforts towards the diagnosis of cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The Medical Response and Public Health Sector urges the public to adhere to isolation procedures, with those exhibiting symptoms remaining in a dedicated, isolated room with a separate toilet, as instructed.

The Sector also advises all citizens and residents to continue regular hand-washing soap and water and avoid touching their face, nose, mouth, and eyes, as well as following healthy habits when coughing or sneezing, with full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.

Source: ONA

