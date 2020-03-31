Coronavirus: Mass redundancies of Omani employees in private sector prohibited, says MoM

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) has advised private sector companies not to carry out mass redundancies of their national workforce in the event of bankruptcy or closure amid the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 global crisis.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Y Magazine

In a statement issued today [Tuesday, March 31], the MoM said that it has met with relevant ministries and public authorities in Oman to establish solutions to ensure the continuity and stability of the national workforce within the private sector, through key decisions.

1. The first decision taken was the creation of a committee led by the Undersecretary for Labour Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of Oil and Gas. Other members of the committee will include the CEO of the National Employment Centre, the Director-General of Budget and Contracts at the Ministry of Finance, the President of the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions, the relevant general manager at the Ministry of Manpower, and the Vice-Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry — Economic Affairs and Branches.

2. The second decision issued prohibits private sector companies from terminating the employment of Omani employees en masse in the event of bankruptcy or closure of the company, or if their project contracts have ended completely, or partially.

Instead the company must inform the new committee of their intent to end employment of Omani workforce members at least three months before doing so, so that appropriate arrangements can be made with the affected employees and the committee can assist in finding suitable job opportunities for those staff who have been laid-off or made redundant.

3. Thirdly, private sector companies must outline to the committee the reasons for the termination of employment of an Omani employee, and provide a statement with sufficient details of their national workforce, their practical experience and qualifications, and any further details that the committee may deem relevant.

4. Lastly, it will be the role of the new committee to assist the Omani workforce in finding suitable job opportunities for those private sector employees who have been made redundant and offer them priority for future job openings. Private sector companies that announce bankruptcy or closure will also be held responsible for ensuring that their expatriate workforce are repatriated back to their home countries.

وزارة القوى العاملة تصدر قرار بإنشاء لجنة للمتابعة والنظر في قرارات القوى العاملة الوطنية المنهية خدماتهم من العمل والحلول المناسبـة لها، وقرار تحديد مهام اللجنة وآليات عمل الفرق بالمحافظات. pic.twitter.com/A294hlqO1i — وزارة القوى العاملة – عُمان (@manpowergov) March 31, 2020

