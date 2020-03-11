Coronavirus: Kuwait to suspend all commercial flights from Friday

Passengers traveling to and from Kuwait this weekend will have to put their travel plans on hold, as the country has announced the temporary suspension of all commercial flights in and out of Kuwait International Airport starting from Friday, March 13, Oman News Agency (ONA) has confirmed.

In a statement announced on ONA’s Twitter account, the suspension is until further notice. Only those arrival flights which are limited to “Kuwaiti nationals and their first-degree relatives” will be allowed after that. Cargo flights have been exempted from the suspension.

