Coronavirus: Isolation is a must for those returning from abroad, says MOH

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a statement on Thursday, March 26, reiterating the vital importance of self-isolation and quarantine for those returning home to Oman from abroad, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

In the statement, the MOH reaffirmed that ‘health isolation’ (home quarantine) is the duty of all citizens and residents who arrive from abroad, irrespective of whether they are students or belong to other segments of society.

The Ministry explained that institutional isolation will be provided for those who do not have suitable conditions for home quarantine (Ex: a dedicated room with its own toilet) and advised those who possess such facilities to perform self-quarantine in their residences.

The Ministry urged all those submitted to institutional isolation to stick to the instructions regulating this type of isolation so that they would not expose themselves or others to risk of infection.

The Ministry calls upon all people to comply with instructions on social distancing when receiving returning passengers — not to shake hands, hug, or engage in contact with them.

(Source: ONA)

(Also read: Coronavirus: 2,000 hotel rooms already set aside for quarantine, says Ministry of Tourism.)

Share this