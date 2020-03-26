Coronavirus: IOC, Japan to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Organizing Committee for the upcoming Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) have announced a one-year official postponement of the games, which will be rescheduled to 2021 as a result of the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

This is the first time since 1944 that an Olympic Games has been postponed, and it is also the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, which have spanned over 124 years, that an already scheduled games have been postponed.

The 1944 Olympics were not held due to the Second World War, while two more editions of the games (1916 and 1940) were also not held because of the First and Second World Wars, respectively.

An IOC statement indicated that the Olympics will be held after the end of 2020, with the timings not exceeding the summer of 2021.



The statement added that the goal of the postponement is to protect the health and safety of athletes and all participants in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the international community.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that, during phone discussions with International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, the two agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a period of one year, due to fears of Coronavirus outbreak.

Source: ONA

