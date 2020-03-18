Coronavirus infection toll rises to 39 in Oman

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oman on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Two of the newly reported cases were Omani citizens who travelled back home from Spain, two from Iran and two from a GCC country.

Of the six cases, two are getting treatment in local hospitals while the rest are in stable condition.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Oman has reached 39, while 13 of them have been fully recovered.

The MOH called upon everyone in the Sultanate to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public gatherings.

