The Embassy of India in Muscat has issued a notice today [Wednesday, March 25] announcing the suspension of all passport and consular services — including attestation services, until further notice in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The statement clarified that “extreme emergency cases” could be brought to the Embassy’s attention at the contact details below.

