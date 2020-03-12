Coronavirus: India suspends all travel visas until April 15, Oman Embassy issues travel advisory

Visitors to the Indian subcontinent will no longer be able to obtain travel visas until April 15, 2020, as the Indian government continues its implementation of control measures against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Indian authorities have also stated that travelers arriving from seven coronavirus-hit countries including China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, would be subject to a 14-day quarantine. All measures are slated to come into effect on Friday, March 13.

In light of these developments, the Embassy of Oman in New Delhi has issued a travel advisory to Omani citizens today [Thursday, March 12], which was announced as follows:

“We would like to inform our honourable citizens that the Indian government has issued a decision to cancel entry visas to the Republic of India due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Those who wish to travel to India should wait until the crisis is over.”

The Embassy also urged caution for those citizens currently in India, imploring them to “stay away from gatherings and use required methods of protection,” and for any concerned Omani citizens to contact the Embassy in New Delhi, or the Omani consulate in Mumbai.

